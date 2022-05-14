Letter to the editor: Thoughts about marijuana legalization in Ridgefield

Contributed photo

Your May 5 edition of The Ridgefield Press featured an article concerning possible future marijuana sales / businesses in our town. We applaud First Selectman Rudy Marconi and our Board of Selectman for opposing “... retailers, growers, distributors and any other businesses affiliated with recreational marijuana.” Mr. Marconi urged the Planning & Zoning Commission to continue its opposition when he attended its meeting on May 3. He said he would like to see P&Z create zoning changes or amendments prohibiting marijuana businesses in Ridgefield.

We read in our April 28 issue of Washington Examiner a report regarding what has happened in Colorado since their legalization of marijuana; The following are descriptions of marijuana legalization results in Colorado: Legalization created a steady and visible rise in homelessness, hard-drug overdoses, mental health problems (including associated schizophrenia), increases in hospitalizations, emergency room visits, poison control calls, DUI's, fatal car crashes.