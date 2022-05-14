Skip to main content
Opinion

Letter to the editor: Thoughts about marijuana legalization in Ridgefield

To the Editor:
Your May 5 edition of The Ridgefield Press featured an article concerning possible future marijuana sales / businesses in our town. We applaud First Selectman Rudy Marconi and our Board of Selectman for opposing “... retailers, growers, distributors and any other businesses affiliated with recreational marijuana.” Mr. Marconi urged the Planning & Zoning Commission to continue its opposition when he attended its meeting on May 3. He said he would like to see P&Z create zoning changes or amendments prohibiting marijuana businesses in Ridgefield.

We read in our April 28 issue of Washington Examiner a report regarding what has happened in Colorado since their legalization of marijuana; The following are descriptions of marijuana legalization results in Colorado: Legalization created a steady and visible rise in homelessness, hard-drug overdoses, mental health problems (including associated schizophrenia), increases in hospitalizations, emergency room visits, poison control calls, DUI's, fatal car crashes.

“In the ‘70’s to ‘90’s, people smoked pot with a THC content of 2 percent-3 percent now it's 20 percent-50 percent, which has led to a dramatic increase in heavy users,” Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said the increase in much stronger marijuana results in the use of ever-stronger other drugs. Colorado's fentanyl deaths increased 529 percent since 2019. Mayor Suthers said, “Once you tie drug use to government revenues, politicians want more.”

We will be sharing the Colorado report with Mr. Marconi, the Board of Selectmen and the Planning & Zoning Commission. They must protect the health and welfare of Ridgefield citizens.

Sincerely,

Raymond and Catherine Sementini

Ridgefield

