Letter to the editor: The true crime of the century

Contributed photo

My father-in-law was smart, thoughtful and had a strong sense of faith and community. And he was a Republican so there were often spirited debates at the dinner table. But regardless of the topic, those conversations were always tempered by respect for each other and for the truth.

It’s been a while since my father-in-law passed but I can say with confidence that he would not recognize the Republican party of today. He would be appalled that a U.S. president, even after every court case was thrown out and scores of recounts and investigations proved the election was valid, would still call into question the results. That a U.S. president would hold a rally on the day the election was to be certified that incites citizens to storm our Capitol.