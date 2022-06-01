Skip to main content
Opinion

Letter to the editor: The true crime of the century

Letter to the editor
My father-in-law was smart, thoughtful and had a strong sense of faith and community. And he was a Republican so there were often spirited debates at the dinner table.  But regardless of the topic, those conversations were always tempered by respect for each other and for the truth.

It’s been a while since my father-in-law passed but I can say with confidence that he would not recognize the Republican party of today.  He would be appalled that a U.S. president, even after every court case was thrown out and scores of recounts and investigations proved the election was valid, would still call into question the results.  That a U.S. president would hold a rally on the day the election was to be certified that incites citizens to storm our Capitol. 

He would be horrified that the National Republican Committee would then call that ‘event’, which resulted in five deaths, $1.5 million in damage and 150 injured police officers, “legitimate public discourse.”  

And he would be totally disgusted with his fellow Republicans, who continue to this day to say nothing while the lie of a stolen election continues, a lie whose sole intention is to sow anger and distrust in our government for personal and political gain.

Just last week at a rally Trump claimed he was writing a book called “The Crime of the Century.” Sadly, the real shame and crime is Trump and the current Republican party.

Enough is enough. It’s time to stand up our democracy. Time for each of us to demand Bob, Kim, Toni and all Republican leaders publicly, once and for all, denounce the lie of a stolen election. Time for them to be the party my father-in-law believed in, a party of integrity. 

Carol M.

Ridgefield

Letter to the editor