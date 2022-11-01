Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Support Democrats in Ridgefield for gun safety

It’s a fact that states with strong gun safety laws inarguably have lower rates of gun deaths. CT currently is a leader with the third strongest gun safety laws and the fifth lowest rate of gun deaths in the nation. This is a powerful demonstration that CT’s gun safety laws have positive impact.  

Ridgefield’s kids and families deserve to have their futures safeguarded from gun violence. If you want to protect your family, our towns and cities, it is VITAL that we elect incumbent state Rep. Aimee Berger-Girvalo for the 111th House district, Keith Denning in the 42nd House (south portion of Ridgefield), Ceci Maher for state Senate in the 26th (endorsed by Will Haskell) and incumbent state Senator Julie Kushner in the 24th Senate District (northern Ridgefield). 

Connecticut Against Gun Violence, looking at how Aimee and Julie voted on critically important gun legislation in the last session, endorsed them both — along with Ridgefield’s entire Democratic slate…meaningful assurance that they have our safety at heart. Opponents in their districts are dangerously wrong on this issue, claiming that Connecticut has gone “too far” in regulating guns after Sandy Hook. That’s not gun-sense…it’s gun insanity. 

We can do more and still respect the rights of legal gun owners. Let’s ban bulk purchase of firearms; keep guns out of dangerous hands and work vigorously to insure that we re-elect Aimee Berger-Girvalo and Julie Kushner; and send Keith Denning and Ceci Maher, along with the entire Democratic slate in their respective offices, to Hartford, and to Washington DC.

I hope you will join me, a lifelong unaffiliated voter, in voting Row A for the candidates who will fight to protect the safety of our beloved families, our wonderful Ridgefield community, and our beautiful state.

Lisa Alter
Barry Avenue, Ridgefield

 