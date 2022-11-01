Letter to the editor: Support Democrats in Ridgefield for gun safety

Contributed photo

It’s a fact that states with strong gun safety laws inarguably have lower rates of gun deaths. CT currently is a leader with the third strongest gun safety laws and the fifth lowest rate of gun deaths in the nation. This is a powerful demonstration that CT’s gun safety laws have positive impact.

Ridgefield’s kids and families deserve to have their futures safeguarded from gun violence. If you want to protect your family, our towns and cities, it is VITAL that we elect incumbent state Rep. Aimee Berger-Girvalo for the 111th House district, Keith Denning in the 42nd House (south portion of Ridgefield), Ceci Maher for state Senate in the 26th (endorsed by Will Haskell) and incumbent state Senator Julie Kushner in the 24th Senate District (northern Ridgefield).