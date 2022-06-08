Letter to the editor: Setting the facts straight in Ridgefield

Contributed photo

Linda Lavelle’s letter in the May 26 edition asks us to agree that setting the facts straight should be welcomed and not censored. I wholeheartedly agree. What followed though has me confused. Should Roe V Wade fall, 13 states have trigger laws that will immediately make abortion illegal. Add that to the more than 20 states that have already passed severe restrictions, some even in case of rape or incest. We will, as she quotes Julie Kushner saying, return to a time that access to abortion will be granted to those who have the time and money to travel to a state that will still allow a woman to choose.

She goes on to say that “if she is already pregnant, there are thousands of childless couples who would love to adopt a baby.” Perhaps she doesn’t realize that adoption is not the panacea it is made out to be. Adoption is a traumatic event with lasting effects, for both the birth mother and the child, no matter how wonderful the new “home” is. Women in this country should not be forced to give birth to a child under any circumstances, no matter how many couples are waiting.