Letter to the editor: Sensible gun legislation needed

Marilyn Gordon
The school shooting in Uvalde, Texas should never have occurred. I should not be writing another letter on behalf of sensible gun legislation.

Some speak of “American exceptionalism.” The term used to have a positive connotation of moral superiority. What does that even mean now? We have an exceptional number of gun deaths, more than any developed country in the world. We are 4.4 percent of the world’s population. Yet we own 40 percent of the world’s guns. Violence is so prevalent in the U.S. and seems to be the method to deal with problems and differences. Yet, we we do not have more mental health problems than other countries. What we have is easy access to weapons of mass destruction.

In Texas where the latest carnage took place, the legislature made it easier to obtain guns.

1. One need not have a gun license.

2. No need for a written test or training in how to use a gun safely.

3. No background checks needed.

4. 18 year olds are eligible to buy an AR-15 (but not beer).

There seems to be a disconnect among Republican legislators. For the party that opposes abortion for the unborn child, they appear negligent for the health and safety of the living children. What has to happen before Republicans act? Does someone need to personally lose a child or grandchild before sensible gun laws are passed?

We could save lives with background checks, removal of the sale of AR-15’s and high capacity magazines, licensing of all guns, and removal of ghost guns.

It’s time our legislators protected their citizens rather than protecting their self-serving positions in Congress. The majority of Americans support sensible gun control. Therefore, it is the responsibility of the citizenry to vote for those who represent their best interests.

Marilyn Gordon

Ridgefield

