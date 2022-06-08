Letter to the editor: Sensible gun legislation needed

Contributed photo

The school shooting in Uvalde, Texas should never have occurred. I should not be writing another letter on behalf of sensible gun legislation.

Some speak of “American exceptionalism.” The term used to have a positive connotation of moral superiority. What does that even mean now? We have an exceptional number of gun deaths, more than any developed country in the world. We are 4.4 percent of the world’s population. Yet we own 40 percent of the world’s guns. Violence is so prevalent in the U.S. and seems to be the method to deal with problems and differences. Yet, we we do not have more mental health problems than other countries. What we have is easy access to weapons of mass destruction.