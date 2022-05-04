Letter to the editor: Ridgefield fifth-graders organize ‘Walk to Water’ to support Sudan

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Contributed photo Show More Show Less 2 of 3 K. McCartan / Scotland Elementary School student artist / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 3 of 3





A flood of fifth grade students from Scotland Elementary School joined together on a fundraising mission to build a well in South Sudan. The kids are finally ready to introduce their newest, biggest and final fundraiser, “A Walk to Water.”

At 8 a.m., Saturday, May 14, they are inviting community members to walk a two-mile route from the St. Mary’s School to the Cass Gilbert Fountain in Ridgefield. This will be a symbolic walk to represent the 40 billion hours women in Africa spend each year walking to find clean water.