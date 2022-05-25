Skip to main content
Opinion

Letter to the editor: Misinformation vs. facts in Ridgefield

To the Editor:
The writer of this letter, gives their opinion in this letter about misinformation, verse facts, along with also providing details about why they feel that way about them. A standard image that is used for letters that are submitted to Hearst Connecticut Media, is shown.

The writer of this letter, gives their opinion in this letter about misinformation, verse facts, along with also providing details about why they feel that way about them. A standard image that is used for letters that are submitted to Hearst Connecticut Media, is shown.

Contributed photo

Rampant misinformation on many subjects is tearing this country apart. Can we agree that setting the facts straight should be welcomed and not censored?

May 12’s Ridgefield Press reported on the (illegally) leaked draft of the Supreme Court’s consideration of Roe v. Wade, which made abortion legal in the U. S., State Senator for the 24th district, Julie Kushner, states she is “so very angry” at the draft opinion. “That’s exactly what we’ve returned to, a time where if you have the resources, you will still have access to free and legal abortion, but if you don’t you won’t have any options.” Misinformation! We haven’t returned to anything yet. No other options? Not true. Every woman can easily access several affordable contraceptives. If she is already pregnant, there are thousands of childless couples who would love to adopt a baby.

State Rep. Aimee Berger-Girvalo ran off a cliff accusing the draft author of misogyny, and “appeared to lay a clear path to reversing gay marriage, restricting access to contraception, and to the calculated stripping of numerous other rights.” The draft did no such thing; this is pure fantasy.

The truth is there is no federal Constitutional power over abortion. Roe v. Wade was not legally the purview of the earlier Supreme Court. If it is overturned the 10th Amendment reserves any powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution to the States respectively, or to the people.

Citizens have greater legislative impact at the state level than on the federal level….and no influence on the Supreme Court. One would think all sides would be pleased to have the abortion issue decided where we can be heard.

Misstating the situation serves no purpose other than raising hysteria and further inflaming the country. We deserve better from our elected politicians.

Linda Lavelle

Ridgefield

Written By
To the Editor: