Letter to the editor: Misinformation vs. facts in Ridgefield

Rampant misinformation on many subjects is tearing this country apart. Can we agree that setting the facts straight should be welcomed and not censored?

May 12’s Ridgefield Press reported on the (illegally) leaked draft of the Supreme Court’s consideration of Roe v. Wade, which made abortion legal in the U. S., State Senator for the 24th district, Julie Kushner, states she is “so very angry” at the draft opinion. “That’s exactly what we’ve returned to, a time where if you have the resources, you will still have access to free and legal abortion, but if you don’t you won’t have any options.” Misinformation! We haven’t returned to anything yet. No other options? Not true. Every woman can easily access several affordable contraceptives. If she is already pregnant, there are thousands of childless couples who would love to adopt a baby.