Letter to the editor: Democrats like Aimee Berger-Girvalo fight for reproductive rights

Contributed photo

Even as reproductive rights were decimated across the country, our state representative, Aimee Berger-Girvalo and the Democratic team in Hartford, took preemptive steps to protect these rights. Aimee, a passionate advocate, is endorsed by Planned Parenthood and co-sponsored the Reproductive Freedom Defense Act, which protects our legal right to reproductive choice, the right to abortion, protects out-of-state patients seeking abortions and expands medical specialists who are allowed to perform abortions.

Republican candidates claim that their own personal beliefs will not affect their policies on reproductive rights in Connecticut. The Supreme Court eliminated 50 years of rights when they overturned Roe v Wade. Based on the evidence, CT Republican legislators will do the same. Aimee is running with a strong Democratic team of effective legislators who will fight for our freedoms: Candidate Keith Denning (42nd state House), State Senator Julie Kushner (24th Senate) and Candidate Ceci Maher (26th Senate). On Nov. 8, join me in voting Row A to re-elect Representative Aimee Berger-Girvalo (111th) and the Democratic team that will protect and preserve our fundamental freedoms.