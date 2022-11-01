Letter to the editor: Democrat Aimee Berger-Girvalo is a champion for schools

Contributed photo

Ridgefield’s state representative, Aimee Berger-Girvalo, is a champion for our local schools.

Not only did she secure a grant of $400,000 for Americans with Disability Act compliant playgrounds, she also supported the passage of HB 5506, establishing grants to assist schools in upgrading their HVAC systems, and ensured regular inspections and reporting on their operation. This is vital to keeping kids, and teachers in healthy school environments. Her votes for HB 5001, SB 1, HB 5506 provided grants to local schools to hire more support staff, including in the areas of mental health: social workers, psychologists, and counselors, expanded mental health staff and access to care, and funded mental health training for parents, students, and pediatricians. Her strong advocacy for teachers, parents and students earned her the endorsement of the Connecticut Educational Association, the association representing working teachers. Aimee's Democratic running mates for the House and Senate join her as champions for education: Keith Denning in the House 24th (section of Ridgefield near Wilton), Ceci Maher, candidate for State Senate in the 26th, seeking to fill the seat vacated by Will Haskell, and incumbent state Senator Julie Kushner, for the 24th Senate District, now the northern section of Ridgefield. We need these advocates in Hartford for children, parents, schools and education. Please join me in voting Row A on Nov. 8.