Letter to the editor: Deepest gratitude for RVNAhealth’s 47th annual Wellness Fair in Ridgefield

Contributed photo

I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the town of Ridgefield, neighboring communities, and loyal donors for their continued support of and attendance at the 47th Annual RVNAhealth Wellness Fair, which took place on Saturday, May 7 at East Ridge Middle School.

After a two-year hiatus from hosting in-person events, it was a privilege to help our friends and neighbors catch up on important health screenings and vaccinations they may have missed throughout the pandemic. Our dedicated team of clinicians provided more than 450 screenings, including: cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, anemia, hearing, balance, posture, podiatry, and carotid artery scans.