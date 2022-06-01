Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Deepest gratitude for RVNAhealth’s 47th annual Wellness Fair in Ridgefield

To the Editor:
The President, along with CEO, of the home health care service, with also agency in Ridgefield, RVNAhealth, Theresa Santoro, writes this letter about the 47th annual Wellness Fair that recently took place on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the town of Ridgefield, neighboring communities, and loyal donors for their continued support of and attendance at the 47th Annual RVNAhealth Wellness Fair, which took place on Saturday, May 7 at East Ridge Middle School.

After a two-year hiatus from hosting in-person events, it was a privilege to help our friends and neighbors catch up on important health screenings and vaccinations they may have missed throughout the pandemic. Our dedicated team of clinicians provided more than 450 screenings, including: cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, anemia, hearing, balance, posture, podiatry, and carotid artery scans.

Attendees of this free, community event also had the opportunity to speak with RVNAhealth’s expert medical staff comprised of doctors, nurses, physical, occupational, and speech therapists, a registered dietitian, and social workers.

I want to personally thank our sponsors: BMW of Ridgefield, Fairfield County Bank, The Cannondale Campus, Goldstone Family Foundation, Homecare Homebase, Connecticut Breast Imaging, The Vascular Experts, Ridgefield Station, Casey Energy, Hancock Hall and Village Crest. Their generosity sustains our meaningful work and ensures RVNAhealth can continue to provide free healthcare screenings to the community regardless of financial circumstances.

I would also like to thank our 77 volunteers and 20 exhibitors for their support in making the fair run smoothly and efficiently, as well as our local businesses — Caraluzzi’s Market, Eddie’s Pizza & Pasta, Genoa Deli & Pizza, Planet Pizza, and Pepsi Co. who provided lunch for our staff and exhibitors.

The Annual RVNAhealth Wellness Fair is a long-standing tradition for our organization. It reminds us of our humble roots as a community-based healthcare provider, while also empowering us to fulfill our mission to deliver compassionate healthcare when and where it is needed.

Theresa Santoro, MSN, RN, CHCA

President and CEO of RVNAhealth

