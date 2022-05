Contributed photo

Our family’s thanks to all who helped make possible last Saturday’s thrilling 245th anniversary reenactment of the Battle of Ridgefield. Stationed at the curb in front of Town Hall, three generations of us were within feet of the dastardly Redcoats, the plucky militiamen, and Benedict Arnold on his stalwart horse as they waged battle up Main Street. What a great day for a town steeped in history. I have never been prouder to live in Ridgefield.

Perrie L. Ridley