Letter to the editor: Aimee Berger-Girvalo for the 111th House District is pro-education

There are certain candidates for state office and their supporters claiming that our incumbent state Rep. Aimee Berger-Giravalo is not pro-education or supportive of our schools. And that Democrats in Hartford somehow don't understand the role of local school boards as well as their own when it comes to education. Horsefeathers.

Aimee is endorsed by Connecticut Education Association which represents working teachers. They know she is an advocate for teachers, parents and kids. A special education professional, Aimee is experienced in working in Ridgefield Public Schools with kids/families. She is a professional, not a politician.