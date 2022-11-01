Skip to main content
Opinion

Letter to the editor: Aimee Berger-Girvalo for the 111th House District is pro-education

Contributed photo

There are certain candidates for state office and their supporters claiming that our incumbent state Rep. Aimee Berger-Giravalo is not pro-education or supportive of our schools. And that Democrats in Hartford somehow don't understand the role of local school boards as well as their own when it comes to education. Horsefeathers.  

Aimee is endorsed by Connecticut Education Association which represents working teachers. They know she is an advocate for teachers, parents and kids. A special education professional, Aimee is experienced in working in Ridgefield Public Schools with kids/families. She is a professional, not a politician.

In the last legislative session, she delivered over $400,000 for Americans with Disabilities Act compliant playgrounds at our elementary schools. She voted to deliver grants to schools for upgrading HVAC systems, particularly important in times when air quality is so important. She voted to bring money into our schools for increased mental health services for kids, teachers, staff and parents. Aimee is joined on Row A by fellow Democratic pro-education advocates Ceci Maher, candidate for state Senate in the 26th (formerly represented by Will Haskell), incumbent state Senator Julie Kushner, in the 24th (northern Ridgefield) and legislative candidate Keith Denning in the 42nd (portion of Ridgefield near Wilton). I urge you to vote for all of these education advocates on Nov. 8.  


Betty Kloth
Governor Street, Ridgefield 