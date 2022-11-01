Letter to the editor: Aimee Berger-Girvalo protects reproductive rights

Contributed photo

Ridgefield’s representation in Hartford means more than it ever has, because Republicans are not committed to protecting the ultimate local control: control over our own bodies. State Representative Aimee Berger-Girvalo (state House 111th), Candidate Keith Denning (42nd state House), state Senator Julie Kushner (24th Senate) and Candidate Ceci Maher (26th Senate) are unambiguous and clear. They support CT’s Reproductive Freedom Defense Act.



Democrats are the only lawmakers who will continue to fight for women’s reproductive choice and health care. Republicans say our protections are not in danger, but that's an empty promise. They describe reproductive freedom laws in CT as codified, but when they are asked, Republicans do not say what they will do when their colleagues advance legislation that cuts our reproductive freedoms. They will vote, together, to limit women’s freedoms, effectively returning women to second-class citizen status.



Don’t turn the clock back. Remember the women — and men — who worked, and still work, tirelessly to give people equal rights and control over their reproductive choices. On Nov. 8 vote for the Democrats on Row A to make sure your sisters, daughters and wives retain authority over their own bodies. It’s the most local issue there is.



Angela Liptack

Wilton Road East, Ridgefield