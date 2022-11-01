Letter to the Editor: Democrat Keith Denning is 'excellent' candidate for 42nd House District

Contributed photo

There is a new CT state legislative district covering a portion of Ridgefield, the 42nd (separate from our incumbent State Representative Aimee Berger-Girvalo in the 111th). The excellent candidate seeking the open seat in the 42nd is Democrat Keith Denning. If you live in the 42nd, Keith deserves your vote.

Keith is sensitive to the economic needs of families and local communities. CT gained the largest tax cut in its history ($650 million) passed this year under the leadership of Gov. Ned Lamont, with the support of the CT House and Senate. Keith will continue to find ways to deliver real benefits that make a difference to families. Keith is a strong advocate for small businesses, pledging to ensure that they have a seat at the table in Hartford. He doesn't want them crowded out by large corporations. While CT’s job growth is robust, Keith understands what that means for our transportation infrastructure. With record-setting federal investment in infrastructure right here in CT, Keith plans to work toward more solutions that get cars off the road, increase modernization and continue public transportation development.