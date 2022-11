To the Editor:

Aimee Berger-Girvalo has produced more benefit for Ridgefield in her first 2 years as State Representative more than her predecessor produced during the prior decade.

Endlessly attentive to the needs of Ridgefield and its residents, Aimee secured state funding health-critical Ridgefield Public School HVAC upgrades, the Ridgefield Boys & Girls Club, Ridgefield Public School playgrounds, Ridgefield Public Schools mental health programs, the Ridgefield Playhouse, and numerous other local needs.

When a Ridgefield resident highlighted financial hardships that accompany the emotional trauma of stillbirth, Aimee led the successful effort to pass legislation addressing that need. When Ridgefield residents decried the reversal of Roe v. Wade, Aimee spearheaded expand protections for access to reproductive healthcare in Connecticut. In response to Ridgefielders’ affordability concerns, especially concerns of senior citizens, Aimee delivered tax relief targeted to seniors, renters, property owners, and parents/families.

Aimee helped enact: (1) the largest, most middle class-focused tax-cut in CT history; (2) state gas tax suspension; and (3) state budgets that are paying down state pension liabilities accumulated over 4 decades, reversing the policies of the last two Republican governors who negligently ignored those metastasizing liabilities for 20 consecutive years.

Instead of acknowledging Aimee’s outstanding performance as Ridgefield’s state representative, Republicans continuously and baselessly smeared her since before she took office. Virtually every claim local Republicans and the Republican candidate make about her are bald-faced lies, 180 degrees from truth or decency. Adopting the depraved tactics of their national party, local Republicans have shamelessly defamed Aimee with falsehoods so egregiously and easily disprovable that one wonders that their noses don’t now stretch from Cass Gilbert Fountain to I-84.

Vote for Aimee Berger-Girvalo so she may continue to deliver the very best representation in Hartford that Ridgefield has ever enjoyed.

Alex Harris