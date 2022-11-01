Letter to the Editor: Aimee Berger-Girvalo supports arts, education

Contributed photo

As a mother of four children and a longtime supporter of the Ridgefield arts community, I appreciate our state representative, Aimee Berger-Girvalo's, focus on making Ridgefield better. Aimee has kept Ridgefield's residents in the forefront of her advocacy in Hartford, bringing funding and needed attention to our community. Aimee supported legislation to increase mental health funding for our students and teachers, advocated for funding for Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant playgrounds for Ridgefield Public Schools, and helped to secure $2 million for the Boys & Girls Club.

With Aimee’s support as our state representative, the Ridgefield Playhouse and the Ridgefield Theater Barn secured new funding and Ridgefield was designated as CT's first Cultural District. Aimee has a strong record of advocating for Ridgefield and I support Aimee's re-election so she can continue to represent our community. Join me in voting for Aimee on Nov. 8.