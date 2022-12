To the Editor:

I’m writing to share my concerns and disgust regarding Mondays BOE meeting. The attacks among certain individuals to other board members was unacceptable, violates Roberts Rules and the Ridgefield Town Charter Article Title XI Standards of Conduct.

More importantly, this was an embarrassment to our highly regarded school district, parents and children.



The political nonsense that went on was a clear violation of our town code of conduct. You all took this oath when you were sworn into your positions. Perhaps some of you need to review it again to be reminded of your civic duties.



Fortunately for our schools and children this back door plan failed, and the right people were selected for the job who truly care about our kids and their education.



For those of you who can’t think for yourself, and need to be told what to do, and how to vote I suggest you step down. We teach our children to use critical thinking skills and come to conclusions on their own. It’s sad that certain members of the BOE haven’t mastered this skill.



Debra Franceschini-Gatje

Spireview Road