Letter to the editor: Why I'm supporting Ridgefield's Aimee Berger-Girvalo for state representative

Contributed photo

A bumper sticker on my car reads, “A woman voting Republican is like a chicken voting for Colonel Sanders.” It elicits a momentary smile, but it is no joke. The Republican party of today, a party that once decried and eschewed regulation, is now fixated on regulating women’s bodies. In its zeal to “make America great again” its candidates would eviscerate many of the rights and protections that have long guarded our free society.



And its efforts come not only from the top, but from the lower rungs of government as well. We need to choose our local and state officials as carefully as we chose our federal ones. And that is why I am supporting Aimee Berger- Girvalo for Ridgefield State Representative.



Republicans today, those running for local office as well as state and federal offices, march in either very vocal or quiet lock-step with their leaders who call for bans on abortions, bans on gun regulation, bans on free speech for teachers at all levels, and even bans on books.



Aimee, on the other hand, is a dedicated activist. She has not only been present at every local demonstration in support of women’s rights, at every PRIDE parade, at every speak-out advocating better control of guns, and at every rally against domestic violence, she has also advocated to advance these causes up in Hartford. She has worked with other Democrats in the state legislature to ensure protections not only for those seeking abortions and those suffering from domestic abuse, but also those who provide services to them. While we now have among the strongest protections in the nation they can be undone by a vote for the wrong person, a Republican. We must protect choice and our other rights now under assault. Vote for Aimee Berger-Girvalo..



Barbara Manners