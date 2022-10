To the editor:

I was first introduced to Bob Hebert shortly after he and his family moved to Ridgefield some 40 years ago. The more I got to know Bob, the more impressed I was with him as a person. Bob is bright and energetic, he has an impressive work ethic, and a moral compass that is beyond reproach.

Bob wants to represent Ridgefield as our state representative, and he deserves to be elected in November. Bob loves this town and everything it represents. He has contributed his time and energy to making Ridgefield a better place for all of us. Bob has volunteered countless hours to an impressive list of civic and charitable causes.

Bob’s contribution to Ridgefield also extends to his years in public service. He is currently in his second term on the Board of Selectmen. In his seven years as a selectmen, he has helped guide the town through a myriad of issues, interacting with the Board of Finance, the Board of Education, Planning and Zoning Commission and the Police and Fire Commissions. As a result of this work, he has developed a unique understanding of our town’s workings, fiscal matters and public safety issues.

Bob understands what is best for the residents of Ridgefield and is sensitive to our needs. He can put his years of experience as an elected town official, a successful business executive and as a 40-year resident to good use. Bob will fight hard for Ridgefield and will be sure that our voice is heard in Hartford. If you want to learn more about Bob Hebert and what he stands for, please visit his website at www.BobforStateRep.com.

Please join me in voting for Bob Hebert on Nov. 8.

Tom Reynolds

Old West Mountain Road

Ridgefield