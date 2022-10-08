Supports Aimee Berger-Girvalo as state Representative

Contributed photo

I support Aimee Berger-Girvalo’s re-election as Ridgefield’s State Representative because she fully supports reproductive access to healthcare.

CT residents may believe that abortion rights and other reproductive rights are not under threat in our state. Indeed, the General Assembly recently passed legislation, which Governor Lamont signed into law, which aims to legally protect abortion providers and patients from other states’ bans on the procedure. This legislation was in response to a Texas law that authorizes lawsuits against clinics, doctors and others who perform or facilitate a banned abortion - even in another state! But our state’s current support of women’s rights and abortion rights may not always hold true. We must elect candidates who do not waiver.