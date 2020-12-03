Opinion

Letter of Support: Petition: Save South Hall in Ridgefield

Pictured is the South Hall building located near the St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 351 Main Street in Ridgefield. A Letter of Support/Petition is on change.org to Save South Hall.

The following is a link to a Letter of Support/Petition on change.org that was sent to The Ridgefield Press from the Ridgefield Voters United group for posting on The Press website. The letter/petition is about saving the South Hall building near the St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 351 Main Street in Ridgefield.

The link to the letter/petition is: http://chng.it/KMdZbfMPF8

Lori Mazzola

Ridgefield Voters United, Dec. 3