Letter of Support: Petition: Save South Hall in Ridgefield
By Lori Mazzola, Ridgefield Voters United
Published
-
Pictured is the South Hall building located near the St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 351 Main Street in Ridgefield. A Letter of Support/Petition is on change.org to Save South Hall.
Photo: Lori Mazzola / Ridgefield Voters United / Contributed Photo
The following is a link to a Letter of Support/Petition on change.org that was sent to The Ridgefield Press from the Ridgefield Voters United group for posting on The Press website. The letter/petition is about saving the South Hall building near the St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 351 Main Street in Ridgefield.
The link to the letter/petition is: http://chng.it/KMdZbfMPF8
Lori Mazzola
Ridgefield Voters United, Dec. 3