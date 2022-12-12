Letter: Writer upset with 'deception,' 'lack of honesty' at Ridgefield education board meeting

Contributed photo

I’m disturbed by the evident deception and lack of honesty exhibited at the BOE meeting on November 28th. According to the shocked comments during the public session, specific individuals had agreed at the Democratic caucus beforehand to support a bipartisan slate for leadership, but changed their votes after the chair was elected without discussion or transparency. Members of the caucus weren’t only blindsided; they were also betrayed. The planned bipartisan nominations of both Democrats and a moderate Republican, in the spirit of the bipartisan nature of the BOE, were ignored.

The contingent defending these actions is extremely misguided. No one has been "disrespected,” except for the individuals who were deceived during the caucus, and the meeting on November 28, and voters in the Ridgefield community. During the meeting, Robert's Rules were flouted, and discussion was shut down, diminishing the value of the newly elected officers, and thereby diminishing the Board's reputation. The damage is done.