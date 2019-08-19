Letter: Who has jurisdiction over the town’s aquifers?

Below is a Letter to the Editor from this week's Ridgefield Press. If you'd like to have a letter to the editor run next week, email letters to news@TheRidgefieldPress.com. Deadline is 1 p.m. and word count is 300 words. less Below is a Letter to the Editor from this week's Ridgefield Press. If you'd like to have a letter to the editor run next week, email letters to news@TheRidgefieldPress.com. Deadline is 1 p.m. and word count is ... more Photo: Stock Image Photo: Stock Image Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Letter: Who has jurisdiction over the town’s aquifers? 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the Editor:

Last year, the Town Charter was changed to create a new Inland Wetlands Board (IWB) separate from the Planning and Zoning Commission (PZC). Last November, the Town overwhelmingly voted to approve this Charter change. The issue at hand is who has jurisdiction over the Town’s Aquifers, PZC or IWB. PZC has acted as the Aquifer Protection Agency (APA) for some time now. IWB believes they should assume APA responsibilities.

So why are we meeting as a Town on Wednesday Aug. 21 to discuss this matter? It boils down to three words in Ridgefield’s Town Ordinance Section 19-37, “in their capacity.” PZC wants to maintain control of the aquifers based on those three words. The very existence of the newly created independent IWB relieves PZC from APA responsibilities. PZC, by ordinance, was deemed APA jurisdiction in lieu of an IWB. Ridgefield now has an independent IWB. Therefore, that responsibility must be relinquished to the IWB.

The people have spoken in a 3 to 1 margin to separate these duties. I suspect that our voices must heard again this Wednesday evening when the good citizens of Ridgefield will come out to publically rebuke an obstinate PZC. One further note, I suggest that the good people of Ridgefield come out in November to once again show their displeasure with incumbents who are unable to hear their constituents.

To quote the great Bob Dylan, “you better start swimmin’ or you’ll sink like a stone. For the times they are a-changin.’” Perhaps that will occur in an Aquifer in Ridgefield governed by the newly formed IWB.

Greg Kabasakalian