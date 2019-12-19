Opinion

Letter: What lovely people we have in Ridgefield

To the Editor:

Wednesday at dusk, I was photographing the snow and lights on Lounsbury House from the west side of Main Street. I had my camera on a tripod and was wearing a Santa hat, so I sort of stood out.

At that time of day, there is a fair amount of traffic, and the northbound traffic often backs up behind the light at Governor Street, and I would have to wait from time to time for the stopped traffic to clear from the shot. But 10 or 15 times during the time I was there, someone in the slowing traffic line would notice me and stop well back from the front of Lounsbury House to avoid blocking me.

How kind, how lovely.

Thomas Glynn

Sunset Lane, Dec. 12