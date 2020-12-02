Opinion

Letter: We the people

Ridgefielders' letters to the editor should be emailed to: news@theridgefieldpress.com. The writer of this letter writes it as a poem about the recent election, along with asking a question about what we should all be. less Ridgefielders' letters to the editor should be emailed to: news@theridgefieldpress.com. The writer of this letter writes it as a poem about the recent election, along with asking a question about what we should ... more Photo: Macklin Reid / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Macklin Reid / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Letter: We the people 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The election is over, however, what have we learned? Are we to remain:

Republican vs Democrat

Liberal vs. Conservative

Progressive vs. Reactionary

Left vs. Right

Secular vs. Non Secular

Pro choice vs. Anti Abortion

Gun Control vs. Less Regulation

Black vs. White

Majority vs. Minority

Anti Semitic vs. Religious Tolerance

Racist vs. Accepting

The list can go on and on...

We are one country and need to start listening to each other, acting in the interest of all Americans, without the finger pointing and labels that so easily divide this nation. We will soon have a new President. Let us acknowledge the change in leadership and work together to ensure that the next four years benefit all Americans without the acrimony that has for too long cast a shadow over our nation.

Charles Robbins

Ridgefield, Nov. 28