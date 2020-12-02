-
The election is over, however, what have we learned? Are we to remain:
Republican vs Democrat
Liberal vs. Conservative
Progressive vs. Reactionary
Left vs. Right
Secular vs. Non Secular
Pro choice vs. Anti Abortion
Gun Control vs. Less Regulation
Black vs. White
Majority vs. Minority
Anti Semitic vs. Religious Tolerance
Racist vs. Accepting
The list can go on and on...
We are one country and need to start listening to each other, acting in the interest of all Americans, without the finger pointing and labels that so easily divide this nation. We will soon have a new President. Let us acknowledge the change in leadership and work together to ensure that the next four years benefit all Americans without the acrimony that has for too long cast a shadow over our nation.
Charles Robbins
Ridgefield, Nov. 28