To the Editor,

The Ridgefield Public Schools are the foundation of what makes Ridgefield a wonderful place to live, and last year was no exception. The Board of Education and administration put in place mitigation measures that kept our kids in school and learning safely. As a parent in the Ridgefield school district, I am grateful for their experience and dedication in helping our students, parents and schools navigate more than a year of unforeseen health challenges.

Tina Malhotra was an integral part of that effort. She has spent years working within Ridgefield’s PTA organizations to improve the schools for our kids, teachers and community. She makes time to listen to all stakeholders, research issues and raises important questions at the Board of Education table. Tina has a positive working relationship with the administration and other members of the board. She will continue to voice concerns and work on behalf of our children’s education, health and well-being.

Tina is running with three exceptional colleagues who share her passion for excellent education. Selina Bell, Amy Casey and Tom Colin have experience in education, law, judicial governance, special education advocacy and community volunteerism. This team of four will guide our schools forward.

Please join me in voting Line A for Tina Malhotra and the Democrats on Nov. 2.

Colleen Broderick, Ridgefield