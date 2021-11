To the Editor,

I firmly believe every election, national or local, is very important to our democracy. I understand it can be difficult to know who to vote for when many of us don’t personally know all of the candidates.

While I realize there are good candidates up for all positions in this election, I am emphasizing my support for people I know personally: Tina Malhotra for Board of Education, and Mike Rettger and Andrew Okrongly for Board of Finance. They are smart, caring people who I am confident will represent all of Ridgefield well.

Tina has a longtime commitment to supporting our students. I have interacted with her as a former president of the Ridgefield PTA Council and current member of the Board of Education. I was thrilled to see RHS students overwhelmingly pick Tina as their top choice for the board.

Mike is a steady and knowledgeable presence on the Board of Finance, and his deep understanding of how our town’s finances should and do work will be important to maintain. I recently got to know Andrew when our cars were parked next to each other during Ridgefield Action Committee for the Environment’s Electric Vehicle Car Show. Andrew is a smart Ridgefield native; he will represent a new generation of residents who have young children that will soon experience the Ridgefield school system.

Please join me in voting for Tina, Mike and Andrew on Nov. 2.

Selectman Sean Connelly, Ridgefield