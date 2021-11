To the Editor,

On Tuesday we will be casting our vote for John Frey, Patrick Walsh and Marcie Coffin, candidates for Ridgefield’s Board of Police Commissioners.

With decades of community service, legal expertise and local representation combined, they are perfectly poised to continue to work in the best interests of every person in our town.

Integrity and bipartisan leadership is crucial in this role, and we have confidence that Frey, Wals, and Coffin are the ideal candidates to serve all Ridgefielders.

Eric and Megan Presbrey, Ridgefield