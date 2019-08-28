Letter: Tropics are awake

To the Editor:

The tropics are waking up, starting to spawn depressions in the area that generates North Atlantic hurricanes. September typically is the most active month in our area for tropical storms and hurricanes. Now is the time to put together your storm emergency kits.

If you have a generator, be sure it is fueled and serviced. Also, check your stocks of batteries, canned food, water and maintenance medications.

Prepare for the possibility of being on your own for three to five days in the wake of a major event.

Be safe.

Dick Aarons

Emergency Manager, Aug. 25