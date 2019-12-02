Opinion

Letter: Tolls should be a no brainer

To the Editor:

Tolls should be a “no brainer.”

We have paid tolls constantly on all the roads in New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts for years and never thought about it. It was part of the cost to make the trip, like gasoline, and became second nature. How else can you maintain the roads and bridges and the attendant services that keep them safe. Certainly not by attacking pension funds. Better maintained roads are a necessity.

If you feel it is not the Connecticut resident who should bear this burden, then fix the toll stations to only charge out of state license plates, and charge Connecticut licensed trucks over a certain weight. Toll stations can be set to charge only certain vehicles. We are the natural highway to Boston from Washington, New Jersey, and New York City. That does not change with tolls.

Betty Kloth

Governor Street, Nov. 25