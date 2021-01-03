Letter: Thoughts about Haskell's column

Stock image

Sen. Will Haskell’s opinion “It’s time to make absentee voting easier” is off the mark in at least a couple of important respects.

First he conflates “absentee voting” with “voting by mail.” The absentee ballot is available to everyone and is a well-understood, controlled voting process — meaning that it ensures a reasonable measure of election integrity. Mail-in voting, on the other hand, is wide open to fraud and manipulation, a crucial finding of the 2005 Carter-Baker election commission which sought to address the 2000 presidential election fiasco. If Connecticut is to allow universal voting by mail, Haskell needs to explain the accompanying guarantees of election integrity that he contemplates, and ensure that they are embodied in the legislation. Disparaging Election Day as “archaic” is a convenient way to circumvent time-proven election controls.