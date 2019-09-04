Letter: There’s a simple solution to using dog waste stations properly

To the Editor:

Hurrah for the efforts of several local youth to try to help our citizenry and our town by advocating, fundraising, purchasing, installing and maintaining dog waste stations in public areas! These ideas and efforts are wonderful and should be encouraged by all of us.

Now, it is up to the adults to step up and follow in these youth’s good footsteps.

Let’s use these stations properly and find a way to keep them! It appears that one key problem area is at the intersection of Main Street and 102. Folks seem to be using the dog station for refuse.

Why not simply install a trash can at that intersection as well? Seems silly to be considering removing the dog waste stations when the issue is really the need for a trash can.

Alison Dickinson

Millers Lane, Aug. 25