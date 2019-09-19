Opinion

Letter: The little ballfield that was

To the Editor:

My work takes me into Manhattan. One day, as my train neared the Harlem 125th Street station, I noticed a little ballfield. Over time, I have seen children play baseball, soccer and football on that field. This year, as winter gave way to spring, life was brought back to the little ballfield in Harlem. However, as the snows melted, I noticed that the field had become overgrown and in disrepair. I figured the city, or a community group would clean it up for children to once again enjoy. Not this year. One day I noticed that the ballfield was cleared, a fence was installed around the perimeter and heavy construction equipment was on-site ready to begin transforming the little ballfield into a high-rise building. I was deeply saddened.

I grew up in town and began to think of my little ballfield around the corner, Sachem Field.

Could Sachem suffer the same fate as the little ballfield in Harlem? There’s a lot of construction in our town. Multifamily dwellings are replacing quaint little homes. These multifamily dwellings degrade our property values. More multifamily units result in more traffic, more demand on our resources such as water, sewer, roads, and schools. How about the properties that are lost for all eternity? The family homes. The gardens. The surrounding woods and greenspace. All replaced by antiseptic buildings with multifamily units above first floor commercial space.

Who will step up to the plate to ensure that our little ballfields will never be destroyed and replaced with multifamily buildings? Ensure that Sachem Field will never become The Sachem Arms? Promise that Ciuccoli Field will never become The Apartments at Ciuccoli Field?

Who will step up to the plate to preserve our town, and our little ballfields, for generations to come?

Greg Kabasakalian

Washington Avenue, Sept. 15