Letter: Texting and flag waving is an accident waiting to happen

Use of cell phones for flag people on duty should be off limits when they are supposed to be directing traffic, writes one letter writer this week.

People have been warned about texting and driving and can be fined for the act. But what about road crews where the watchmen are waving you on while texting, never looking to see if a car is coming from the other way?

Three times now I have experienced being waved on by a flag person, who was focused on his phone, and cars were coming towards me.

Use of cell phones for flag people on duty should be off limits when they are supposed to be directing traffic. Texting and flag waving is an accident waiting to happen.

Darla Shaw

Ridgefield, Nov. 5