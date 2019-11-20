Opinion

Letter: Term limits in Ridgefield

To the Editor:

Imagine if there were no term limits for the office of the presidency?

I guess most of the country would be pretty upset.

Ridgefield needs term limits on all its elected offices for the protection of democracy in the future.

We are currently lucky that our local politicians appear to be honest.

But what happens if we get a bad apple or two down the road?

Our nation’s Founding Fathers, never endorsed professional politicians or a ruling class of people.

Term limits would work well in Ridgefield.

Rich Fasanell

Gay Road, Nov. 17