Letter: Support six gynecology surgeons performing hospital benefit concert

To the Editor:

A wonderful opportunity is coming to the Ridgefield Playhouse Friday, September 20th at 8 pm. A very special band of six gynecology surgeons are performing for the benefit of Danbury, Norwalk and New Milford hospitals. This band has raised more than $430k for women’s gyn cancer research! We are so fortunate to be on their tour before they return to their work saving the lives of women with gyn cancer.

Dr. Linus Chuang, Professor and System Chair of Gynecologic Oncology. Robotic Surgery and Dept. of Gynecology and Obstetrics at Danbury and Norwalk Hospitals is a skilled surgeon and dedicated researcher in this specialty area of cancer research. I myself am a testimony to his skill and dedication to finding treatments for women’s cancer.

One day I was a happily retired women, then suddenly without symptoms, a women with a devastating diagnosis. Next was surgery at the skilled hands of Dr. Chuang, then chemotherapy treatment in the fabulous Praxair Center of Danbury hospital and today I continue under treatment with cell targeted chemo maintenance therapy.

Please support this fundraising event for gyn oncology cancer at our local hospitals….believe me, you just never know what each day will bring and research is the only path to solving the puzzle and finding a cure.

I hope to see you there, Friday, September 20th, 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse for “BELOW THE BELT” part of N.E.D. (No Evidence of Disease) the Band's Sideways tour.

Be part of the cure.

To purchase tickets visit https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org

Susan Cesareo