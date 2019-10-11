Opinion

Letter: Short-changing children

To the Editor:

We need to find the next Deborah Low.

Those are the words of Joe Savino, running for the Board of Selectman. For me and many others, this would be the worst direction to take education in this town.

Deb Low kept the budget artificially low. We are all dealing with the consequences of that short-sightedness as long overdue school infrastructure projects go unfunded and the cost of special ed services skyrocket as we play catch-up.

Her policy of preferring to pay millions in legal fees instead of providing much-needed services resulted in the highest number of special ed due process filings in the state. This no doubt contributes to our difficulty in finding a suitable superintendent.

Anyone thinking of going back to this philosophy is not good for Ridgefield.

Jennifer DiLaura

First Lane, Oct. 5