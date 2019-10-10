Opinion

Letter: Sewer tax policy and public schools

To the Editor:

Seems a flat tax combined with a user tax is the most fair and morally correct approach to address the sky-high cost of a new sewer system.

This same approach, user tax combined with a flat tax must be implemented with our public school funding policy as well.

It will be fair and morally correct -- if you have three children in the public school and your neighbor has zero, the home using the public service needs to pay more. Fair and simple.

Who would think that our sewer problem could become the guiding light for solving our public school funding problem?

Fairness and honesty always wins in the long run.

Rich Fasanelli

Gay Road, Oct. 5