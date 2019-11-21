Opinion

Letter: Serious economic disparity

To the Editor:

RP’s article on Rep. Himes was well written and informative. RP’s report seems to confirm that that our representative, and his party, dwell in a world apart from most of the country.

Nationally, the share of Gross Domestic Product in U.S. House Democratic Districts is 63.9%, Republican just 36.4%. “What’s behind the split? Democrats represent districts with the biggest clusters of professional jobs, tech hubs such as Seattle, Silicon Valley, Boston & New York. Republican Districts by contrast hold growing shares of the nation’s agriculture, mining and low skill manufacturing jobs, many of which do not require college degrees, have lower pay and are more exposed to overseas competition, located mostly in the rural areas in the Southern and Midwestern U.S. The two parties represent different parts of the economy in large part because they represent different kinds of places.” “America’s Political Polarization Is Almost Complete”, WSJ, Sept. 20, 2019, p. A4. “Below the surface, red and blue local economies are worlds apart on enduring, fundamental measures that determine their future prospects and their biggest economic challenges. “Upshot: Red and Blue Economies Are Heading in Sharply Different Directions” The New York Times, Nov. 13, 2019, nytimes.com/2019/11/13/upshot/red-blue-diverging-economies.html.

Yet Connecticut GDP rose just 0.6% last year.

“Why does this matter: When folks have less in common with one another, it’s hard to expect that they’re going to see the problem the same way, let alone recognize that a problem exists.” Roger Johnson, President, The National Farmers Union, quoted in WSJ, supra. The economic disparities of the last Civil War seem still to shadow our national geography. Yet, Democrats seem more interested in destroying the duly elected executive while pandering to the educated, wealthy elite. So it goes.

John Tartaglia

Danbury Road, Nov. 15