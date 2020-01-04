Opinion

Letter: Seniors and economic insecurity

To the Editor:

As an independent voter, I am stunned at the lack of support from the local Democratic Party for seniors who own homes in Ridgefield.

Ridgefield has a terribly unfair property tax policy, even with the $1,000 discount, seniors pay huge property taxes with few services in return.

The average home, with a senior citizen owner, will pay about $11,000 in home property taxes, discount included.

This property tax policy does not adequately address the inherent economic insecurity seniors face at this stage of their lives.

Lots of academic research supports the identification of economic insecurity for seniors and the need for local government to step in and help.

Please study the report from the University of Massachusetts published in November 2019, “Living Below the Line: Economic Insecurity and Older Americans, Insecurity in the States 2019.”

All senior citizen homeowners deserve a fair share of local taxes collected!

Rich Fasanelli

Gay Road, Dec. 29