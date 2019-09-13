Letter: Ridgefield is still a desirable place to live

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Letter: Ridgefield is still a desirable place to live 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the Editor:

I am grateful that the people who talk to me aren’t the same people speaking with Dick Moccia. If they were, I would seriously question what I have been doing with my time for the last 20 years.

Yes, Ridgefield has changed a lot during those years. Thanks to Rudy’s leadership and the efforts of many like myself who work with him, Ridgefield is considered a top town to live in. Twenty years ago, we were mired in conflict over the much-needed expansion of our schools — there was no Scotts Ridge Middle School, no Tiger Hollow, no Ridgefield Playhouse, no handicap accessible playground, no CHIRP, no ACT, no Founder’s Hall and no state of the art Parks & Recreation facility. There was nowhere to see a movie in Ridgefield and there was a much more limited selection of restaurants. Today, Ridgefield has The Prospector, a multi-screen movie house and no lack of places to eat. It also has people coming from across the region to dine here, to shop in Ridgefield and to attend a show at one of our several performance venues.

Many of these changes were the result of public/private partnerships and of citizen initiatives. Rotarians working with Parks & Recreation to build an accessible playground; parents coming together to help fund the Spray Bay; deeply committed citizens raising much of the funds to expand our library; and generous Ridgefield family foundations working with the town to create the loveliest senior center in Connecticut. All have made Ridgefield an even more desirable place to live.

Yes, with changes come challenges. But happily, the people who speak to me have confidence that the team that has brought us this far is well-equipped to lead this great community into the future.

Barbara Manners

Ridgefield Selectwoman

Ridgefield, Sept. 9