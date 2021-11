To the Editor,

The Ridgefield Police Union, which represents the officers of the Ridgefield Police Department, endorses Marcie Coffin, John Frey and Patrick Walsh for election to Ridgefield’s Board of Police Commissioners. The union, which is made up of patrol officers, sergeants, lieutenants and captains, has not regularly endorsed candidates for town boards.

Our officers have come to know Marcie and her dedication very well during the 10 years she has spent as a commissioner, including her three terms as chairwoman. John is also a familiar ally from his 22 years as Ridgefield’s state representative. He most recently worked on legislation related to traffic, storm and other crisis matters as a police commissioner. Patrick, a local attorney, has also been a known supporter for many years.

Together they understand law enforcement and the challenges facing the police department today. They have demonstrated strong support for our officers, and we have no doubt they will serve Ridgefield with fairness and good judgment.

Chris Daly, President, Ridgefield Police Union