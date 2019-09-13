Letter: Ridgefield League of Women Voters candidates forum

Below is a Letter to the Editor from this week's Ridgefield Press. If you'd like to have a letter to the editor run next week, email letters to news@TheRidgefieldPress.com. Deadline is 1 p.m. and word count is 300 words. less Below is a Letter to the Editor from this week's Ridgefield Press. If you'd like to have a letter to the editor run next week, email letters to news@TheRidgefieldPress.com. Deadline is 1 p.m. and word count is ... more Photo: Stock Image Photo: Stock Image Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Letter: Ridgefield League of Women Voters candidates forum 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the Editor:

On October 1st at 7:00 pm the Ridgefield League of Women Voters, in partnership with the Ridgefield Library, will host a forum featuring the candidates competing for open positions on the Board of Education, the Board of Selectmen, and for First Selectman. The evening will include each slate of candidates, in three separate forums, answering questions on issues impacting Ridgefield. Attendees are sure to leave feeling more confident and informed about the names they will see on the ballot come November 5th, Election Day.

The public is encouraged to come to learn more about the candidates seeking office for the Fall election. There will be an opportunity for attendees to submit questions on League-provided note-cards up to 10 minutes prior to the start of the forum for possible use during the event. The forum will allow voters to learn more about the men and women vying for open positions. The public will discover where the candidates stand on important local issues. A public forum such as this pro-vides the electorate with the unique opportunity to judge the candidates' character, communication skills, ability to think on their feet and knowledge of key issues.

The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan political organization that encourages active partic-ipation in government and voting. The October 1st forum, co-sponsored with the Ridgefield Li-brary, is free and open to the public. All are welcome.

Gannon Ward

Chairperson, Voter Services

Ridgefield League of Women Voters