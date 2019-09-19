Opinion

Letter: Reynolds will continue serving police commission well

Below is a Letter to the Editor from this week's Ridgefield Press. If you'd like to have a letter to the editor run next week, email letters to news@TheRidgefieldPress.com. Deadline is 1 p.m. and word count is 300 words. less Below is a Letter to the Editor from this week's Ridgefield Press. If you'd like to have a letter to the editor run next week, email letters to news@TheRidgefieldPress.com. Deadline is 1 p.m. and word count is ... more Photo: Stock Image Photo: Stock Image Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Letter: Reynolds will continue serving police commission well 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Reynolds will continue serving police commission well

Tom Reynolds is running for Police Commission, and I encourage you to join me in voting for him. Tom has been on the Commission for 10 years, and has done an outstanding job. He was elected by his fellow Commissioners to serve two terms as Chairman, an indication of Tom’s leadership skills and his dedication to the Commission’s work. Tom participates well beyond the basic job of a Commissioner by attending police promotion and award ceremonies, community outreach events by the officers, and other Police Department functions.

I have known Tom for over three decades. Having served on many boards and committees with Tom, I have come to respect his work ethic and intelligence. Tom makes his mark on every organization where he volunteers, and impresses his fellow board members with his commitment to the cause. He is willing to invest the time to improve the organization, both short term and long term. Tom loves Ridgefield and is committed to making it better.

Tom has lived in Ridgefield for over 40 years. He has also run a business in Town for 30+ years. Tom co-founded Reynolds & Rowella, LLP which now has over 50 employees and is one of the largest CPA Firms in Fairfield County. Despite the effort required to grow a business like this, Tom always found time to participate in community affairs, to give back to the Town where his children grew up and where he lives and works.

I am voting for Tom Reynolds on November 5, and I hope you will as well. He deserves to remain on the Police Commission.

Joyce Ligi

Casa Torch Lane