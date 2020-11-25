Opinion

Letter: Response to letter to the editor from Nov. 19

Ridgefielders' letters to the editor should be emailed to: news@theridgefieldpress.com. The writer of this letter gives a response to another letter writer's letter that was in the Nov. 19 Ridgefield Press, and online. less Ridgefielders' letters to the editor should be emailed to: news@theridgefieldpress.com. The writer of this letter gives a response to another letter writer's letter that was in the Nov. 19 Ridgefield Press, and ... more Photo: Macklin Reid / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Macklin Reid / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Letter: Response to letter to the editor from Nov. 19 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Editor:

I am deeply troubled that the Ridgefield Press chose to publish the Linda Lavelle letter to the editor of November 19, 2020. I have great respect for all opinions and welcome a spirited debate of divergent views.

My opinions are based on research and identifiable proven facts. What Ms. Lavelle provided are claims that have no basis in fact and have been debunked by every reputable intelligence agency and every court in the land.

To use Sidney Powell as a source of information is highly irresponsible. This is the same person who claimed “massive money through Venezuela, Cuba and likely China” interfered with the election. Really! Ms. Powell along with her sidekick Rudy Giuliani have had every opportunity to provide proof of their baseless claims. To date no proof is forthcoming. Misinformation is dangerous. Misinformation published by a reputable newspaper is irresponsible.

Let’s stick to the facts!!

Bill Carbonari

Ridgefield, Nov. 23