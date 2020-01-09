Opinion

Letter: Response to climate change letter

To the Editor:

In response to Maeve Colarusso’s letter supporting climate crisis regulations, let’s look closer at the issue. Democrats and the mainstream media predict environmental apocalypse in 12 years. Congressional testimony by teens reveals anger, hopelessness, and fear that it is already too late to save the planet from climate change. The climate hoax brainwashing has made their anxiety palpable and real.

Critical thinking requires researching facts, history, funding, and motivations behind a topic.

The Earth’s climate has experienced periods of warming and cooling over millions of years. Emeritus Professor of Chemical Thermodynamics, Dr. Leslie Woodcock of the University of Manchester’s School of Chemical Engineering and Analytical Science and a former NASA researcher, states “The theory of ‘man-made climate change’ is an unsubstantiated hypothesis” and “The theory is that the CO2 emitted by burning fossil fuel is the ‘greenhouse gas’ that causes ‘global warming’ — in fact, water is a more powerful greenhouse gas and there is 20 times more of it in our atmosphere…”

Back during the Climate-gate scandal, it was revealed through emails that the University of East Anglia’s Climatic Research Unit falsified data to “prove” global warming for an IPCC report. Also, emails from weather stations supervised by NASA had been “adjusted” to transform a cooling trend into a warming trend, and that NASA’s data was less accurate than that of East Anglia’s.

As The Daily Caller highlights, a recent peer-reviewed study concluded that when accounting for El Ninos and La Ninas …. there has been a flatline temperature trend since 1997.

“Taking carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere,” as advocated by the IPCC is foolish. Historic records show that, at about 410 parts per million (ppm), the level of CO2 supposedly in the atmosphere now, we are near the lowest in the last 280 million years. As plants evolved over that time, the average level was 1200 ppm.

In 2015, National Review reported that a minority staff report from the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works gave details on a “Billionaire’s Club” — a shadowy network of charitable foundations (e.g., Energy Foundation and Tides Foundation) that distribute billions to advance climate alarmism. These nonprofits distributed billions to far-left green groups such as the Natural Resources Defense Council, which in turn send staff to the EPA who then direct federal grants back to the same green groups. Corruption?

Since 1992 the U.N. has called for Sustainable Development (Agenda 21) to stop “global warming.” This was called the Comprehensive Blueprint for Reorganizing Human Society. Please read it along with the IPCC 2018 report. You’ll discover the plan to destroy individual freedom, private property, use of fossil fuels, grazing lands, industry, paved roads, air conditioning, plowed fields, etc. Destroying our way of life will not change the climate one iota, Mr. Himes.

The Green New Deal is Agenda 21. Jim Himes’ Green Bank bill sets up another federal bureaucracy to give taxpayer-guaranteed loans to favored companies. A recipe for corruption (think Solyndra)?

Labeling people “deniers” helps nothing. I’d urge young people to mitigate potential real disasters. Where major cities have become environmental cesspools of drugs, violence, human excrement, and disease, work to elect new leadership.

Support President Trump’s EMP Executive Order to protect the nation’s critical infrastructures from electromagnetic pulses that can really cause mass starvation, disease and societal collapse.

Linda Lavelle

Aspen Mill Road, Jan. 4