To the Editor:

We want to give thanks to the Ridgefield Fire Department for their professionalism, dedication and concern in responding to the blaze that consumed our home in the early morning hours of Monday, December 26. Fire Marshall Guy Miglinis and Deputy Fire Marshall Andrew Loya were particularly kind and empathetic in helping us navigate the initial response on the day of the fire, and in follow-up communication in the days after.