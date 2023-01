Dear Mr. Marconi,

So the grand Main Street adjustment has been completed after a year or so of traffic jams. It doesn't seem very different to me but, then, I was never a proponent of making Main Street more convenient, my logic being that it would only attract more Route 7 shortcut drivers, invite faster speeds through town, bigger trucks and less time to look at what Main Street has to offer, i.e. nothing that really helps Ridgefield.

On the other hand, I have some modest proposals which I DO think would be improvements in and around Ridgefield. (1) Speed HUMPS at the pedestrian crossings on Main Street. (2) Installing a traffic light at the intersection of Route 35 and the Recreation Center // Founder's Hall, resulting in less danger for seniors and parents with kids navigating across traffic lanes to get in and out of the facility. (3) Add turning lanes on Route 35 going North to facilitate entering the the mini-malls on the left without backing up traffic while waiting to sprint across the double yellow or being allowed passage by a considerate driver going in the other direction. (3) Well marked pedestrian crossings for Route 35 (North) with Warning Signs.

And....oh, by the way, I'd like to see a crosswalk between Prospect and Governor Streets which we discussed a few months ago.

Thank you,

Jan Rifkinson

Prospect Ridge