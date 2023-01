Ridgefield Boy Scout Troop 116 held our annual Christmas tree pickup service and fundraiser on Jan. 7.

The scouts worked safely and cheerfully collecting trees from all over our wonderful town. The entire troop would like to extend our sincere thanks to all the people in Ridgefield who signed up to have their trees picked up and recycled this year. We are grateful for your generous donations and unwavering support.

We would also like to thank Nic Palazzo, Andrew Morin, and Ben Viggiano of Palazzo Landscaping, Inc. and Matt Bottali of Freedom Field Lining, LLC for donating their time and landscaping trucks to help pick up trees; and Jesse Lee United Methodist Church, our charter organization, for granting the use of their parking lot and Martin Hall as a staging point for our 70+ volunteers who helped with this event.

We would also like to thank the Town Highway Department for all their help at the Transfer Station where the trees are taken and mulched; and to the patient Ridgefield drivers who waited as we loaded the trees onto large rental trucks in the narrow lanes in town. You are all wonderful and we could not have done this without you.

Thanks again and we look forward to seeing you all again next year.



Terri and Mark Wilkinson

Troop 116 Christmas tree pickup organizers