Letter: Reid retiring the end of an era

Macklin Reid / Hearst Connecticut Media

The news of Macklin Reid’s retirement represents the end of the last remaining connection to the Press’s golden years (roughly 1960-2010) under the ownership of Karl S. and Betty Grace Nash, and then the editorial leadership of Jack Sanders, a town treasure still today.

Mack started at the Press in 1975 with no newspaper experience but with an obvious talent for writing. He became “Mack Reid — the reporter” and (for 45 years!) covered the often mundane but always important business of the town, sitting through hundreds of night meetings, from education to zoning to the Board of Selectmen. He also wrote hundreds of feature stories, bringing to life the stories of Ridgefield’s astoundingly varied and amazing residents. But it was his opinion pieces where his writing talent was most obvious. Without meanness or anger — and with humor and elegance — he shared his thoughts about the way things could be.