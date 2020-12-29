Skip to main content
Opinion

Letter: Reid retiring the end of an era

Thomas Nash
Ridgefielders' letters to the editor should be emailed to: news@theridgefieldpress.com. A former editor, and publisher writes this letter with compliments about an editor of the town of Ridgefield's newspaper’s print, and online editions, The Press.

Macklin Reid / Hearst Connecticut Media

The news of Macklin Reid’s retirement represents the end of the last remaining connection to the Press’s golden years (roughly 1960-2010) under the ownership of Karl S. and Betty Grace Nash, and then the editorial leadership of Jack Sanders, a town treasure still today.

Mack started at the Press in 1975 with no newspaper experience but with an obvious talent for writing. He became “Mack Reid — the reporter” and (for 45 years!) covered the often mundane but always important business of the town, sitting through hundreds of night meetings, from education to zoning to the Board of Selectmen. He also wrote hundreds of feature stories, bringing to life the stories of Ridgefield’s astoundingly varied and amazing residents. But it was his opinion pieces where his writing talent was most obvious. Without meanness or anger — and with humor and elegance — he shared his thoughts about the way things could be.

His stories may have been too long, his spelling atrocious, and his desk a hellish mess but he was the finest writer the Press has ever had.

Thomas Nash

Former editor and publisher

Saranac Lake, N.Y., Dec. 27